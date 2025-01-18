Maryam Nawaz meets Japanese ambassador to discuss bilateral cooperation

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam Nawaz meets Japanese ambassador to discuss bilateral cooperation

Both leaders emphasised the need to explore new avenues for enhancing economic collaboration

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 18 Jan 2025 13:51:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz held a meeting with Japan's Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi to discuss bilateral relations, trade cooperation, and investment opportunities in various sectors.

During the meeting, both leaders emphasised the need to explore new avenues for enhancing economic collaboration.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude for Japan’s support during the 2022 floods and acknowledged their assistance in Pakistan’s times of need.

The Japanese Ambassador invited the Chief Minister to visit Japan, which she accepted. He also appreciated Maryam Nawaz's development initiatives and her continuation of the public welfare agenda established by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to fostering strong ties with Japan, highlighting the deep and friendly relationship between the two nations.



She assured Japanese investors of full support and security in Punjab, particularly in sectors like agriculture, minerals, IT, artificial intelligence, robotics, and energy, where enhanced collaboration with Japan was desired.