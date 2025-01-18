'Pakistan Zindabad Rally' held in Belgium

The participants passed a resolution reiterating the resolve to increase remittances

Published On: Sat, 18 Jan 2025 12:43:09 PKT

(Dunya News) – Overseas Pakistanis organized “Pakistan Zindabad Rally” in the city of diamonds Antwerp, Belgium.

The city echoed with slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Army Zindabad”. Similar rallies have already been held in Barcelona, Brescia, and Brussels.

During the rally, the participants also passed a resolution reiterating the resolve to increase remittances and save the country by rejecting civil disobedience calls.

The participants further said overseas Pakistanis around the world, especially in Europe, stand firmly with Pakistan Army.

They said those who are enemies of Pakistan Army are enemies of the state, saying army is the true protector of our borders.

The participants said overseas Pakistanis stand united with the leadership of Pakistan Army and will defeat every conspiracy against the Army.

