PTI decides to challenge Al-Qadir Trust case verdict on Monday

This was decided during PTI’s political committee meeting which was chaired by Barrister Gohar.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to challenge the verdict given by an Accountability Court in Al-Qadir Trust case on Monday, Dunya News reported.

This was decided during a meeting of political committee of PTI held under the chairmanship of Barrister Gohar Khan. The meeting was attended by Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Salman Akram Raja and others.

According to PTI sources, matters related to Al-Qadir Trust case verdict and PTI’s dialogues with the government came under discussion.

Sources further said that the PTI legal team gave briefing on Al-Qadir Trust case during the meeting. PTI’s political committee also decided to Al-Qadir Trust case verdict on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Accountability Court (AC) on Friday announced 14-year jail term for PTI founder Imran Khan and seven years for his wife Bushra Bibi in a graft reference about a 190 million pound scam (Al-Qadir Trust case).

