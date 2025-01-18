Jamia Ashrafia expresses concern over PTI's role in Al-Qadir Trust case

Act of concealing corruption in the name of religion is a highly condemnable act, it says

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamia Ashrafia, a distinguished religious educational institution, on Friday expressed concern over the role of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Al-Qadir Trust case in which religious card was played for political gains.

In a statement issued by the institution, it was stated that playing religious card to hide corruption is a very sad and condemnable act and added that it is not only a clear violation of Islamic teachings but also a grave sin.

Deceiving the public and using religion for personal gains in the name of the Islamic University falls under the category of fraud and heinous acts. “The act of concealing corruption in the name of religion is a highly condemnable and unforgivable sin,” the statement added.

An accountability court on Friday announced the verdict of the Al-Qadir Trust case, commonly known as 190 million pounds scandal.

The general perception is that the verdict is in line with law, following the submission of concrete evidence by the prosecution.

Some legal wizards also believe the Al-Qadir Trust case was the mega corruption scandal in the country's history. The defence counsel did not contest the case on merit but on political grounds.

The verdict highlighted the defence counsel's failure to present any evidence of innocence and the inability to respond to the evidence presented by the prosecution. "The volume of corruption in the Al-Qadir case is unprecedented and the corruption cannot be hidden through using religious card," they say.

The court on Friday announced 14-year jail term for PTI founder Imran Khan and seven years for his wife Bushra Bibi in a graft reference about a 190 million pounds scam.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs1 million on the PTI founder and Rs500,000 on Bushra Bibi. In case of failing to pay the fines, the PTI founder will face additional six-month jail term and Bushra Bibi three-month imprisonment.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the verdict in the presence of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi at a temporary court in the Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi.