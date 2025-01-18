Jamia Ashrafia expresses concern over PTI's role in Al-Qadir Trust case

Act of concealing corruption in the name of religion is a highly condemnable and unforgivable sin.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamia Ashrafia, a distinguished religious educational institution, on Friday expressed serious concern over the role of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Al-Qadir Trust case in which religious card was played for political gains.

In a statement issued by the institution, it was stated that playing religious card to hide corruption is a very sad and condemnable act and added that it is not only a clear violation of Islamic teachings but also a grave sin.

Deceiving the public and using religion for personal gains in the name of the Islamic University falls under the category of fraud and heinous acts. “The act of concealing corruption in the name of religion is a highly condemnable and unforgivable sin,” the statement added.

