KP to terminate employees hired during caretaker administration

Pakistan Pakistan KP to terminate employees hired during caretaker administration

Recruitments made between January 22, 2023, and February 29, 2024 will be nullified

Follow on Published On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 19:04:32 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decided to terminate employees hired during the caretaker administration.

The proposed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees (Removal from Services) Bill 2025 was included in the assembly agenda. It will apply to recruitments made between January 22, 2023, and February 29, 2024.

However, exemptions have been provided for appointments made through the Public Service Commission, as well as those under minority and child quotas.

Under the draft bill, a committee will be constituted to address obstacles in removing employees hired during the caretaker period. This seven-member committee will be chaired by the Establishment secretary and will have the authority to make final decisions regarding the employees' status.

All departments have been directed to compile reports on recruitments made during the caretaker tenure within 30 days.