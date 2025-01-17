Aleema Khan laments over 190m pound case verdict

Imran Khan was sentenced to jail for 14 years in the case

Fri, 17 Jan 2025 15:44:12 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan on Friday lamented over the accountability court’s decision convicting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in 190 million pound case.

Talking to media outside the Adiala Jail, the former prime minister’s sister said she was already expecting such verdict from court.

She recalled that Imran Khan was awarded such sentence thrice in the past but all were suspended by the high court.

“I feel sorry for the judge who has announced the verdict as he might have done this for promotion or due to pressure,” she said.

Aleema said Al-Qadir University was a dream of the PTI founder but he had been punished for that.

“We will challenge this verdict in high court,” she announced while revealing that Khan had told them to stay strong in this phase.

“Imran Khan has said that punishment and reward are not in the hands of these people,” Aleema added.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court sentenced the former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi to jail terms in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

According to the verdict, Imran Khan will serve 14-year imprisonment and Bushra Bibi has been jailed for seven years.

Besides jail term, Imran Khan has been fined Rs1 million and Bushra Bibi half a million rupees. In case of failure to pay fine, Imran will have to undergo six months' additional imprisonment and Bushra Bibi for three months.

The court also ordered authorities to take control of Al-Qadir University. After pronouncement of the verdict, Bushra Bibi was taken into custody from the courtroom.