Pakistan Gohar links future of negotiations with formation of judicial commission

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 14:21:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Soon after an accountability court handed down 14 and seven years sentences to former former premier Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi respectively in Al-Qadir Trust case on Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan conditioned the future of negotiations with the government with the formation of the Judicial Commission within seven days.

Speaking to media outside the Adial jail, the PTI chairman said they were not shocked after listening to the verdict pronounced by the judge saying the PTI chief and former first lady were smiling during the announcement of the decision.

"Imran Khan has said in his message to the nation that people shouldn't be disappointed," he added.

He termed the verdict a part of political victimisation, adding that the verdict exposed the travesty of justice to the PTI.

"Imran Khan will never make a deal and get his cases cleared from the courts. Bushra Bibi is standing by the PTI founder," he concluded.

