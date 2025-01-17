Bunker demolition put on halt as situation worsens in Kurram

Pakistan Pakistan Bunker demolition put on halt as situation worsens in Kurram

The process of dispatching relief goods was also disrupted

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 14:19:25 PKT

KURRAM (Dunya News) - The bunker demolition has been put on halt in restive Kurram as the situation further deteriorated in the volatile region.

Earlier, two soldiers were martyred and four others suffered injuries after unidentified gunmen ambushed a convoy of 35 vehicles carrying relief goods for Kurram on Thursday.

The process of dispatching relief goods was also disrupted due to the deteriorating situation in the area.

The district administration and security officials are there to control the situation in the volatile area.

The convoy was on its way to Parachinar in Lower Kurram when gunmen opened fire on both sides of the road near Bagan. In retaliation, security forces neutralised six terrorists.

The police said that three drivers were also killed in the incident while miscreants put 10 trucks on the fire.

Also Read: Soldier martyred, six terrorists killed as aid convoy attacked in Kurram

The attackers fired a rocket on the convoy hitting a vehicle. They opened fire after the convoy stopped as three of the vehicles were damaged. Later, the convoy returned to Tal.

It may be recalled that a convoy of 40 vehicles carrying relief supplies reached Kurram district on January 8. The area had been cut off from the rest of the country due to 94-day road closure as a result of violent tribal clashes.

The convoy was sent by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and carried food, medicine, and other essentials.

At least 130 people had been killed in clashes since November. A peace agreement was signed between rival tribes on January 1, but the road remained blocked.

On January 4, a KP government convoy was attacked near Bagan, injuring Kurram’s deputy commissioner and leaving the convoy stranded.