Barrister Saif hopes £190 mn case verdict will be announced today

Barrister Saif said in a statement on Friday that “justice delayed is justice denied”

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that he hopes that the decision of the £190 million case will not be delayed further.

The decision has already been delayed three times. An anti-corruption court had on December 18 reserved the judgment until December 23. Later, the court fixed January 6 for announcing the verdict and then January 13, but it was delayed.

Barrister Saif said in a statement on Friday that “justice delayed is justice denied.” The case is fake as the money was repatriated from Britain and was spent on a welfare project [Al-Qadir Trust] of the state, he added.

The PTI leader rejected the government claim that the money was transferred to personal account of Imran Khan or Bushra Bibi.

He said that the government has been trying to punish the PTI founder for enlightening the youth. “If teaching the youth the Seerat-un-Nabi (peace be upon him) is a crime, then Imran Khan will continue to commit this crime.”

Decisions in cases against Imran Khan announced so far proved that they (the cases) were concocted, he concluded.