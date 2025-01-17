Cold and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

Pakistan Pakistan Cold and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

As per synoptic situation, continental air is currently dominating most parts of the country

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 08:56:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Moderate to dense fog in patches is likely during morning and night hours in most districts of Punjab, upper Sindh, and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while light rain and snowfall are predicted in western Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by evening or night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is currently dominating most parts of the country, though a shallow westerly wave is expected to affect upper and western regions from tomorrow evening or night.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across the country, with light rain reported in northern Balochistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galiyat, and moderate to dense fog prevailed over much of Punjab.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Thursday where temperature fell up to -11 degrees Celsius.

FOG AGAIN

Meanwhile, dense fog again blanketed several cities of Punjab, including Lahore, on Friday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic.

According to a Motorway police spokesperson, Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, M3 from Lahore to Darkhana, M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed to all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have advised the motorists to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also advised the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the country at the national highways due to low visibility.