44 Pakistani migrants among dozens die in Spain boat accident

The boat carried 86 migrants, of whom 36 were rescued.

MADRID (Web Desk) – At least 50 migrants, including 44 Pakistanis, died when a boat carrying illegal migrants from the African country of Mauritania to Spain was involved in an accident.

The boat carried 86 migrants, of whom 36 were rescued. Among the deceased, 12 were young residents of Gujrat.

The young victims who perished in the Madrid boat accident had embarked on their journey to Europe four months ago.

Migrant rights group Walking Borders reported that the boat was en route from West Africa to Spain.

The boat, which left Mauritania on January 2, was carrying 86 people, 66 of whom were Pakistani. Only 36 migrants were rescued.

Alarm Phone, an NGO, revealed that the boat, which went missing six days ago, had been reported to authorities in the concerned countries.

Additionally, on January 12, Spain's Maritime Rescue Service was alerted but claimed they had no information about the boat.

Walking Borders CEO Helena Malino stated on X that among the victims, 44 were Pakistanis who endured 13 days of suffering at sea, with no one coming to their rescue.

PM seeks report

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences over the tragic death of 44 Pakistanis in a migrant boat accident in Spain and has sought a report from the relevant authorities.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and regret over the boat accident involving migrants traveling from West Africa to Spain.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of the deceased's souls and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

The statement further mentioned that the prime minister sought a report from the relevant authorities and emphasized that strict action would be taken against those involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking.

Greece boat accident

Last month, the embassy of Pakistan in Greece confirmed the death of six people in the boat tragedy off the Greek coast.

The dead had been identified as Ahmed, Abid, Rehman, Sufyan and Abdullah, the embassy said in a statement.

Amir Aftab Qureshi, Pakistani ambassador to Greece, while talking to the media other day, said 84 Pakistanis were on board the ill-fated boat.