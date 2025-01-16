Verdict in 190m pound case to be announced tomorrow

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana will deliver the reserved judgement

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The verdict in 190 million pound reference involving PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, will be announced tomorrow (Friday) at 11:30am.

According to Dunya News, the court staff has informed Imran Khan's legal team. Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana will deliver the reserved judgement on Friday.

Notably, the decision in the £190 million reference has been postponed three times. Initially reserved on December 18, 2024, the verdict was scheduled for December 23, then January 6, and later January 13, but it was delayed each time.

WHAT IS THE CASE?

The 190 million pound case involves a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others in December 2023.

The case centers around an alleged settlement between the PTI government and a real estate tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of £190 million to the national exchequer.

Khan and the other accused are alleged to have misused £190 million sent by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of the settlement. Bushra Bibi was named as an accused for her role as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust.

Additionally, the couple is accused of receiving undue benefits, including over 458 kanal in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the establishment of Al-Qadir University.

During Khan's tenure, the NCA seized £190 million worth of assets from the tycoon. The assets were meant to be handed to Pakistan, with the settlement deemed a civil matter by the NCA.

However, the details of the confidential agreement were not disclosed when Khan's cabinet approved it in December 2019. According to the arrangement, the money would be presented to the Supreme Court on behalf of real estate tycoon.

Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad. Members of the trust were PTI leaders Zulfi Bukhari, Babar Awan, Bushra Bibi, and her close friend Farah Khan.

The real estate tycoon allegedly gave up the land for the construction of an educational institution in exchange for legal protection for him.