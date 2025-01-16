All economic indicators moving in right direction: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saved the country from default through his tireless efforts.

She was addressing the launching ceremony of ‘Asaan Karobar Finance’ and ‘Asaan Business Card’ in Lahore on Thursday.

The chief minister said that all the economic indicators are moving in the right direction and stock market has also made several records in recent months.

“I regularly study the development model of the world. No country can progress without industrialization,” said the chief minister.

She said that 30 million interest-free loan would be given to start new business to the people of Punjab under the scheme.

Maryam Nawaz said that the scheme has been designed for the youth and it has lot of potential.

The chief minister said that the government has made business quite easy for the people of Punjab.

“It is a great opportunity for domestic investment in Punjab. Start your business and play the key role in country’s economy,” said Maryam Nawaz.