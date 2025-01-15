CM Maryam criticises opponents for baseless accusations

Says economy is improving, with rising remittances, booming stock market, decreasing inflations

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif criticised her political opponents for failing to provide evidence despite levelling accusations for the past five years.

Speaking at a scholarship distribution ceremony under the Honhaar Scholarship Programme at Government College Women University, Sialkot, she reaffirmed the government’s commitment to merit and transparency.

“This is Pakistan’s largest scholarship initiative, awarded purely on merit without favoritism or recommendations,” she said, congratulating the scholarship recipients.

She announced plans to extend the programme to second and third-year students and assured continued support for deserving students.

Emphasising the importance of youth as the nation's future, Maryam pledged to prioritise their needs. She also revealed plans to distribute laptops and 100,000 free electric bikes to students.

Rejecting violent politics, she stated, “Our focus is on service, not aggression.” She added that the economy is improving, with increasing remittances, a thriving stock market, and declining inflation.



