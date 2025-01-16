ATC grants interim bail to Shehryar Afridi in five cases related to D-Chowk protest

Pakistan Pakistan ATC grants interim bail to Shehryar Afridi in five cases related to D-Chowk protest

The court extended Afridi's interim bail in the five D-Chowk protest cases until Feb 15

Follow on Published On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 12:21:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted interim bail to former federal minister Shehryar Afridi in five cases related to the D-Chowk protest.

The hearing was held in Islamabad ATC, where Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over the proceedings concerning Afridi’s bail applications.

Shehryar Afridi appeared in court with his lawyers, Sardar Musroof and Amina Ali. The court allowed him to mark his attendance and leave.

During the proceedings, Afridi’s lawyer, Sardar Musroof Advocate, requested the court to extend the Afridi’s interim bail along with other co-accused until February.

Subsequently, the court extended Afridi's interim bail in the five D-Chowk protest cases until February 15.