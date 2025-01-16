Notables assure Barrister Saif of support for Kurram peace

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Delegations of religious figures have called on KP government Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and assured him of their support for peace in Kurram.

The notables representing different sects apprised the adviser of obstacles to peace in the restive parts of the country. Barrister Saif assured them of helping solve the issues.

They also lauded the KP government’s move to remove bunkers in Kurram.

Barrister Saif once again underscored the need for concerted efforts to ensure long-lasting peace in Kurram. He said the objective could not be achieved without support of all stakeholders.

He said the bunkers of both parties at variance with each other were being dismantled. Essentials will be supplies to people in Kurram at the earliest, he added.