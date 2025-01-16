Ceasefire in Gaza marks defeat for Israel, US: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, stated the Gaza ceasefire agreement was a significant victory for the people of Gaza, stating that it marked not only Israel's defeat but also a setback for the United States.

Commenting on the agreement, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman remarked, "Netanyahu had vowed to erase Hamas from existence, yet now Israel has been compelled to bow before Hamas and sign a truce."

He added that Netanyahu initiated one of the bloodiest wars in the history of the Middle East but ultimately had to yield to Hamas. "This is not just Israel’s defeat; it is also America’s," he emphasised.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader praised the resilience of the people of Gaza, saying, "Today, the people of Gaza stand victorious. Leaders like Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar are witnessing their brothers’ triumph. Even the martyrs, who remain alive in spirit, share in this celebration. The 47,000 martyrs of this war will forever live on."