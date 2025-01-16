Govt, PTI teams set to resume dialogue amid 'hopes and hypes'

The last session, meant for breaking the ice on certain issues between two sides, was held on Jan 2.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The negotiation teams of the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are expected to meet for a third round of talks today (Thursday) after a ‘considerable delay’.

BARRISTER GOHAR’S STANCE

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said on Tuesday the third session of negotiations would take place on Thursday and the PTI would present its demands in writing.

Speaking to reporters outside Islamabad’s District and Sessions Court, Barrister Gohar expressed optimism that the government would seriously consider their demands.

“If we approach with sincerity, open hearts, and good intentions, solutions to all issues can be achieved. Our political prisoners have been suffering for two years. People are jailed, and bail is not being granted. Their release is essential not only for justice but also for democracy,” he said.

Gohar said, “multiple cases have been fabricated against Imran Khan, who has committed no crime. He is a political prisoner, and his release is now necessary.”

AYAZ SADIQ SUMMONS MEETING

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq summoned the meeting - third round - in the past week. The two sides will once again sit together to take the reconciliation efforts forward.

Earlier, rumours were rife that the negotiations between the two key political parties had been put on the back burner amid delay in PTI delegation’s meeting with Imran Khan to discuss the future course of action.

The NA speaker, who oversees the negotiation process, was reported to have facilitated PTI leaders’ meeting with the incarcerated founder to pave the way for resumption of stalled talks.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, who is focal person of the PTI team, said they had given the government time till Jan 31 to go for a judicial inquiry into May 9 and Nov 26 incidents. He said prevarication on the issue could jeopardise talks.

DIALOGUE MEETS ROADBLOCK

The dialogue process between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seemed to have met a roadblock after the second round of talks.

Sources said the talks remained inconclusive after the PTI’s failure to submit the written demands. Subsequently, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq did not call the session of the dialogue committees.

As for the written demands, Asad Qasier said the statements made by the PTI leaders in the previous meetings should be considered with due measure of seriousness. He said the government committee should take the “real stakeholders and powers that be” on board.

On the other hand, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the talks could be jeopardised if the PTI failed to submit demands in writing.

Sources said the PTI would make a decision about the charter of demands after seeing Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

Ayaz Sadiq expressed regret over allegations from PTI leaders, defending his role in facilitating talks between the government and the main opposition party.

Addressing criticism regarding his alleged inaction in arranging a meeting with the PTI founder, the speaker clarified that facilitating such meetings did not fall under the scope of his mandate or responsibilities.

“It is unfortunate that baseless criticism is being directed at my role. My duty is to act as a facilitator between the government and the opposition, not to arrange meetings with the PTI founder,” Sadiq stated.

Highlighting his commitment to parliamentary supremacy and democratic traditions, Sadiq reiterated his efforts to act as an impartial facilitator.

Also, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said continuity in dialogue with the opposition would help strengthen democratic and political system of the country.

Political forces sitting in the government should continue dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for resolving political issues, he told a private television channel.

