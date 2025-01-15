LHC to hear Imran Khan's bail petitions in May 9 cases tomorrow

Wed, 15 Jan 2025 23:26:22 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has scheduled a hearing for the bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in connection with eight cases related to the violent incidents of May 9, including the attack on Jinnah House.

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelam, will take up the petitions tomorrow.

On January 13, the bench had set aside objections raised by the registrar’s office on seven of the bail applications, directing the attachment of a certified copy of the iddat case with one of the petitions.

The PTI founder, in his pleas, contended that he was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad on May 9 and that his inclusion in these cases was a result of a political vendetta.

The petitions further claimed that the cases registered against him over the past two years were driven by political revenge. He urged the court to quash the charges and grant him bail.

It is worth noting that the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore had earlier rejected eight bail petitions filed by the PTI chief.

A total of 12 cases were lodged against the PTI founder in Lahore in connection with the May 9 protests, of which he has been granted bail in four cases so far.