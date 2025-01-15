Issues should be resolved through dialogue, not revenge: Fazlur Rehman

Issues should be resolved through dialogue, not revenge: Fazlur Rehman

Also questions undue focus on US president-elect Donald Trump

Updated On: Wed, 15 Jan 2025 18:07:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has emphasised that politics should not be based on revenge and called for resolving issues through dialogue.

Speaking to reporters, Fazl expressed his belief in negotiations, stating, “Politicians should not be in prisons”.

He highlighted the need for free and fair elections, and rapped past political compromises and the negative attitude of politicians that rendered parliament ineffective.

He reiterated his commitment to ideological politics, expressing concern over a lack of governmnet writ in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also questioned what he said undue focus on US president-elect Donald Trump, reminding that the region had witnessed America’s retreat.

