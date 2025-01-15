Indus River: From ancient cradle to modern gold treasure

Pakistan Pakistan Indus River: From ancient cradle to modern gold treasure

The river's gold deposits reflect geological story millions of years in the making

Topline Reports claim gold worth billions can be found near Attock

Geological Survey of Pakistan corroborates presence of precious metal

Sources reveal Punjab govt may hold international auction to extract gold reserve

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 15 Jan 2025 12:35:12 PKT

Dunya News Report

The Indus River, once the cradle of ancient civilizations, now mesmerizes with tales of gold.

Flowing through history, the river shifts its narrative from culture to untapped treasure. Revered for sustaining life, it now dazzles as a source of immense wealth in Pakistan.

Reports claim it deposits gold worth Rs800 billion daily, astonishing the world. Fast-moving Himalayan waters carry precious particles, enriching the river’s historic legacy.

The river’s gold deposits reflect geological story millions of years in the making. However, illegal mining threatens to tarnish this golden boon with environmental and regulatory challenges.

Authorities have imposed restrictions, safeguarding these resources for the nation’s prosperity.

For centuries, this river nurtured trade; today, it symbolizes untapped economic potential.

Pakistan currently faces a choice: regulate mining or risk ecological degradation and resource depletion.

Experts have urged sustainable practices, balancing nature’s gift with economic ambitions. The discovery could transform Pakistan’s economy if managed with transparency and foresight.

As the river flows between nations, its wealth invites discussions on regional cooperation. The Indus River’s journey continues, uniting history, nature, and hope for a brighter future.

Punjab confirms gold reserves in Attock

The Punjab government has confirmed the presence of gold reserves at the confluence of the Kabul and Indus rivers in Attock.

The confirmation follows a year-long survey conducted by the Geological Survey of Pakistan and further verification by NESPAK.

A high-level committee from the Punjab government is set ti brief Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on the findings.

Sources reveal that the provincial government plans to hold an international auction to extract the gold reserve.

The discovery aligns with earlier claims made by former provincial minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad regarding the presence of gold in Attock.