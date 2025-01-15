Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan operation

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed four terrorists in an intelligence based operation in general area of Spinwarm, North Waziristan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on night between January 14 and 15 on reported presence of terrorists.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged terrorists and killed four of them.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” read ISPR statement.

A day earlier, security forces killed eight terrorists in two engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operations were conducted on Jan 12 and 13 in Tank and Tirah valley.

ISPR said an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Tank district on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the location and killed six terrorists.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber district, troops successfully eliminated two terrorists.

Earlier on Monday, security forces eliminated 27 terrorists in Balochistan’s Kachhi district in an intelligence-based operation.

