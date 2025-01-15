Presented all harsh discussions with PM to Army Chief: Gandapur

Pakistan Pakistan Presented all harsh discussions with PM to Army Chief: Gandapur

During his meeting with the Army Chief he raised concerns about the events of Nov 26

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 15 Jan 2025 08:01:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has disclosed that during his meeting with Army Chief General Asim Munir, he presented all the harsh discussions that occurred with the Prime Minister.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Gandapur shared that a heated exchange took place in the Apex Committee meeting with the Prime Minister.

He further elaborated that he discussed the matter during his meeting with the Army Chief and raised concerns about the events of November 26.

He mentioned that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was also present in the meeting, and when Dar brought up the issue, Gandapur addressed it openly.

In response to a question, Gandapur shared that he interrupted the KP Governor during a discussion when he made false statements regarding federal funds. He noted that the Governor objected to being stopped, prompting Gandapur to walk out of the meeting, stating he would return only after the Governor finished his remarks.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns about Afghan authorities allegedly providing safe havens to extremist groups, urging that this issue should be carefully considered.