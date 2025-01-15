Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Nawaf Salam on election as Lebanon PM

Pakistan Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Nawaf Salam on election as Lebanon PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan valued its ties with Lebanon.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 15 Jan 2025 05:17:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Nawaf Salam on his election as the Prime Minister of Lebanon.

The prime minister, in a social media post on his X timeline, said that Pakistan valued its ties with Lebanon and looked forward to working with Salam to deepen Pak-Lebanon cooperation.

Nawaf Salam, the president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague, has been named as Lebanon’s new prime minister after two-thirds of the 128 members of parliament nominated him for the post.

