Asif carps at PTI's non-serious attitude in talks

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 17:37:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should show seriousness in the ongoing dialogue for any meaningful result.

Talking outside the parliament house, he said the behaviour of the PTI in National Assembly was unbecoming of a political party which believed in dialogue.

The parties in talks give up their aggressive nature when engaged in talks but the PTI has taken a total contradictory position,” he lamented.

When asked whether any deal is brewing, Asif was quick to reject the idea and said only the courts would decide Imran Khan’s future.

Also, the minister said no talks were being held behind the closed doors.

