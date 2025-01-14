In-focus

FIA forms JIT to investigate Toshakhana-II case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

FIA forms JIT to investigate Toshakhana-II case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Pakistan

The investigation would be led by FIA Assistant Director Wajid Hussain

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formed a three-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the Toshakhana-II case involving former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The investigation would be led by FIA Assistant Director Wajid Hussain, with Sub-Inspector Kashif Riyaz and Shams Khan also part of the team.

The team would conduct investigations from the accused, assist the court, and proceed with further legal action. 

Related Topics
Bushra Bibi
IMRAN KHAN
Toshakhana case
FIA
Pakistan



Related News