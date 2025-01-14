FIA forms JIT to investigate Toshakhana-II case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

The investigation would be led by FIA Assistant Director Wajid Hussain

Published On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 13:45:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formed a three-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the Toshakhana-II case involving former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The investigation would be led by FIA Assistant Director Wajid Hussain, with Sub-Inspector Kashif Riyaz and Shams Khan also part of the team.

The team would conduct investigations from the accused, assist the court, and proceed with further legal action.