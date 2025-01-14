SC remarks Corps Commander House storm as security failure

Justice Mandokhail noted that Army Act's scope could extend to almost anyone

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) - The Supreme Court of Pakistan raised concerns over the security failure during the May 9 incidents, emphasising how protesters managed to enter the Corps Commander’s house.

A seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, is hearing the case on civilian trials in military courts. The bench includes Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Shahid Bilal Hassan. Advocate Khawaja Haris is representing the Ministry of Defence in the case.

During the proceedings, Khawaja Haris argued that trials under the Army Act applied if civilians incited military personnel to abandon their duties. He cited past Supreme Court judgments and stated that the law existed since 1967.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail questioned the applicability of the Army Act, noting that its scope, as Khawaja Haris presented, could extend to anyone. He also pointed out the differences between the current case and the FB Ali Case, which occurred during martial law and involved both retired and serving officers.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi asked critical questions about the masterminds behind the May 9 events and whether any military officers were implicated. Khawaja Haris responded that no military officers were on trial and that allegations primarily involved damage to property.

Justice Rizvi remarked that the trespassing of the Corps Commander’s house without armed resistance reflected a significant security lapse.