Saif blames PML-N for targeting Al-Qadir Trust

Says university dedicated to the teachings of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif said on Tuesday that targeting humanitarian welfare projects was an old habit of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a statement, Barrister Dr. Saif said that even Pakistan's only cancer hospital, Shaukat Khanum, had been targeted in the past. Now, they are after the Al-Qadir University, which is dedicated to the teachings of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He mentioned that Al-Qadir University imparts education based on the noble character of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He further stated that the youth were being introduced to the Seerah (character) of the Prophet, and since 2022, the university has provided billions of rupees in profit to the state.

“The PML-N has yet to launch any significant welfare project of its own and has instead become an enemy of others' welfare initiatives,” he added.