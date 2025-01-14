Bunker demolition begins amid food, fuel shortages in Kurram

Pakistan Pakistan Bunker demolition begins amid food, fuel shortages in Kurram

Heavy machinery was used to demolish one bunker each in Balish Khel and Khar Klay

Follow on Published On: Tue, 14 Jan 2025 09:21:26 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Significant progress has been made towards restoring peace in Kurram District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the demolition of tribal bunkers in Lower Kurram has commenced in accordance of the Apex Committee's decisions.

According to sources, heavy machinery was used to demolish one bunker each in Balish Khel and Khar Klay.

To ensure security during the process, a large contingent of forces was deployed, and gunship helicopters conducted aerial patrols.

The bunker demolition was announced by the Kurram Deputy Commissioner, with a decision by the Grand Jirga to remove all bunkers across the district.

Meanwhile, Parachinar faced severe shortages of essential goods, including food, gas, and petroleum products. Over 80 supply trucks were reportedly ready to depart from Tal to address the crisis.