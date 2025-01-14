President, PM laud security forces for eliminating 27 terrorists in Kachhi's IBO

They said war against terrorism would continue till complete elimination of this menace from country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have appreciated security forces for killing 27 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kacchi District of Balochistan.

In his message, the President said brave forces of Pakistan are always active for the complete elimination of terrorism. He said the nation was determined to completely erase terrorism from the country.

The elimination of terrorists during operations was a great success of security forces, he said and added that the nation acknowledges the role of security forces for wiping out terrorists.

In his message, the Prime Minister praised the professional capabilities of officers and personnel of security forces for killing 27 terrorists during operations.

He said the war against terrorism would continue till complete elimination of this menace from the country.

