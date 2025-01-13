Security forces eliminate 27 terrorists in Kachhi's IBO

The ISPR said the terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces and civilians

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Security forces have eliminated 27 terrorists in Balochistan’s Kachhi district in an intelligence-based operation.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted terrorists a planned operation on the presence of terrorists’ hideout in the area.

According to the army’s media wing, an intense exchange of fire occurred which resulted in the elimination of 27 terrorists.

The ISPR said the terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces and civilians and they were wanted for serious crimes against humanity.

In recent weeks, the security forces have launched targeted operations against terrorists. In its recent operation, the forces killed 13 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in general area Sararogha of South Waziristan district.

In a statement said, the ISPR said own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location during the operation conducted after receiving information about their presence.

The killed militants remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country, ISPR said.