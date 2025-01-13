Muslims remained united when religious scholars led them, says JUI-F chief Fazl

Muslims remained united when religious scholars led them, says JUI-F chief Fazl

Fazl also expresses concerns over the current state of politics

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday the Muslim Ummah remained united when religious scholars led it, but once politics fell into the hands of others, bloodshed began.

Addressing the Ulema Convention, the JUI's head expressed concerns over the current state of politics, describing it as rife with discord, strife, hatred, and conflict. "On the political front, our mission is to guide people. We advocate unity within the nation and the cause of humanity," he commented.

Highlighting JUI's role, he said, "We hold a significant parliamentary position; the Constitution and Parliament belong to us."

Referring to the 26th Amendment, he compared the draft to a "black snake," adding that its first target was Article 8 of the Constitution.

The JUI chief further elaborated, "We fought this battle with logic and compelled the government to withdraw 34 provisions of the draft."



