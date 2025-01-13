Tarar blames Imran Khan for 'employing delaying tactics' in legal cases

Pakistan Pakistan Tarar blames Imran Khan for 'employing delaying tactics' in legal cases

Says 190m pounds case represents one of Pakistan’s biggest corruption scandals

Mon, 13 Jan 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar has accused Imran Khan of employing delaying tactic to evade legal proceedings, claiming he has ‘mastered the art’ of delay.

Speaking alongside Senator Talal Chaudhry during a press briefing, Tarar alleged that the PTI founder frequently switched lawyers and sought adjournments, delaying cases such as the foreign funding case for six years and the Toshakhana case for months.

He said the former prime minister secured stay orders and claimed that the 190 million pounds case represented one of Pakistan’s biggest corruption scandals.

Tarar stated the case involved massive financial irregularities, including land acquisition and gift like a five carat ring.

Tarar highlighted if the PTI founder had partnered with reputable charities like Edhi or Chhipa, there would have been no issue.

Instead, he accused him of using a trust as a front for personal financial gains, adding that such deceit and division had caused irreparable damage to the nation.



