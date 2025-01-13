Production orders for incarcerated Senator Ejaz Chaudhry issued

The senator has been in prison for over 18 months

Updated On: Mon, 13 Jan 2025 18:22:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani has issued production orders for Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

The senator has been behind bars for over 18 months at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. In March last year, he was due to be produced in the Senate, but was unable to attend the session.

According to the production order, the request to produce Chaudhry was made by Opposition Leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz.

“The Honourable Chairman Senate considers necessary the presence of Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry during the sittings of the 345th session of the Senate of Pakistan,” the order read.

“The Honourable Chairman Senate has been pleased to summon Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry to attend the sittings of the said session at the Parliament House.”

In November, Chaudhry and 21 other PTI leaders were formally indicted by a Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in cases related to the countrywide riots on May 9, 2023.