CJP Afridi calls for constructive criticism on judges

Pakistan Pakistan CJP Afridi calls for constructive criticism on judges

He was talking to a delegation of Supreme Court Press Association

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 Jan 2025 16:59:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Monday called for constructive criticism on judges.

He was talking to a delegation of Supreme Court Press Association on Monday.

He said that every judge of apex court is independent in making decisions.

“The judges should be criticised but criticism should be constructive,” said the CJP Afridi.

He said on a lighter note that he was made CJP in so much haste that he couldn’t buy a new suit for his oath-taking ceremony.

The chief justice said that several reforms have been introduced in judiciary during last few months.

Also Read: Supreme Court disposes of 7,482 cases in two months

“The high court has its own authority. We cannot directly interfere in the affairs of high court and lower judiciary,” he said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court released details of cases disposed of in the last two months, making significant progress in judicial efficiency.

Under the leadership of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, the apex court expedited the decision-making process, disposing of 7,482 cases from October 28, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

According to a press release issued by the apex court, judicial performance improved through better case planning, resource allocation and administrative enhancements.