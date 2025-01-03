Supreme Court disposes of 7,482 cases in two months

Pakistan Pakistan Supreme Court disposes of 7,482 cases in two months

Better planning, resources allocation, administrative reforms, court performance: official sources

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 17:30:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has released details of cases disposed of in the last two months, making significant progress in judicial efficiency.

Under the leadership of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, the court expedited the decision-making process, disposing of 7,482 cases from October 28, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

According to a release issued by the apex court, judicial performance improved through better case planning, resource allocation, and administrative enhancements. Reforms introduced include e-affidavits and the provision of instant verified copies.

Read more: Supreme Court to hear military courts, election rigging cases

Public involvement was encouraged by seeking input from legal experts, stakeholders, and civil society. Attention was also given to the Chief Justice's visits to remote districts and improving the performance of the district judiciary, said the statement.

The statement added that steps were taken to enhance resources for the district judiciary to ensure the delivery of justice. The number of new cases registered in the Supreme Court stood at 2,950. To make the judicial system more transparent and efficient, modern IT systems were integrated.

The Supreme Court said efforts were being made to make the judicial system more responsive and accessible in line with public needs.

