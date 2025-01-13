Delay in Al-Qadir Trust verdict not linked to any deal, says Barrister Gohar

Gohar says Al-Qadir Trust case is politically motivated

Mon, 13 Jan 2025 12:57:11 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar on Monday stated that the delay in the decision of the 190 million pounds reference was not the result of any deal.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail alongside PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, Gohar said incarcerated PTI founder and former premier Imran Khan was not the owner of Qadir University, adding the latter was just a trustee of the university.

He further stated that Al-Qadir case was politically motivated, and injustice had been done to them. He added that the name of Bushra Bibi was included in the case to exert pressure on the founder of PTI.

He emphasised that the PTI founder was not concerned about the cases, and they had come to court today to hear the decision.

“The responsibility of bringing the founder of PTI from jail to court was of the jail administration,” he said.

The PTI chairman also said they had been given a time of 11am for the decision, and they arrived accordingly. They pin hopes on the higher judiciary and will approach the higher courts for justice. He believes that just like other cases were concluded, this case also would be resolved.

During the discussion, Salman Akram Raja mentioned that the negotiation process was going on, and it was being heard that the third round of talks would be held on Jan 15.

He clarified that they were not making any deals and were negotiating for democracy and justice in the country.

He further stated that the negotiations and this case were not related to each other, adding that there was an impression being created that a deal was being brokered. "The fact is that we are not making any deal," he said.

