Islamabad court rejects Bushra Bibi's petitions for interim bail

An accountability court is also set to announce verdict in 190 million pounds case

Mon, 13 Jan 2025 09:22:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A sessions court in federal capital on Monday rejected three petitions filed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, seeking interim bail in different cases.

Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka announced the decision during the hearing which was attended by Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry and prosecutor Iqbal Kakar.

Advocate Chaudhry filed interim bail petitions on behalf of his client. At which, the judge pointed out no surety bonds had been submitted so far.

The Bushra Bibi’s lawyer said his client needed to go to the Adiala Jail where an accountability court is set to announce verdict in 190 million pounds case.

The judge remarked, “You are not implementing the court orders”. He later disposed of the bail petitions.

Verdict in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust corruption case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi will be announced today (Monday).

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of accountability court will announce the verdict in Adiala Jail at 11:00 am.

