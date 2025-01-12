Dr Nassim Baloch, MP McDonnell supporting terror groups in Balochistan

(Web Desk) - Dr Nassim Baloch and British MP John McDonnell lobby for Terrorism as their suported Groups BLA , BLF are internationally declared terrorists. Their efforts are to support terrorists, and work against CPEC initiatives and prosperity of Balochistan.

McDonnell, who advocates negotiating with the IRA for peace in the UK, hypocritically supports anti-Pakistan terrorist narratives.

He ignores atrocities by groups like BLA and BLF, which have killed civilians, attacked infrastructure, and sabotaged development in Balochistan.

Dr Nassim, meanwhile, misrepresents Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts as human rights violations, despite many "missing persons" found in terrist camps.

Both remain silent on human rights abuses by terrorist groups, exposing their selective bias and foreign-funded agendas.

Pakistan has prioritized Balochistan’s development with significant investments in infrastructure, governance, and socio-economic uplift.

Their propaganda undermines progress, disregards terror victims, and ignores the aspirations of Baloch people for peace and prosperity.

