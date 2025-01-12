GDA, PTI agree to strengthen ties, Pir Pagara sends goodwill message for Imran Khan

Pir Pagara conveyed his goodwill and best wishes for former prime minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Significant political developments emerged as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information Barrister Dr. Saif, met with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Chief Pir Pagara. Senior politician Mohammad Ali Durrani was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Pir Pagara conveyed his goodwill and best wishes for former prime minister Imran Khan. In return, Barrister Dr. Saif delivered messages of goodwill from Imran Khan and PTI leadership to Pir Pagara and the GDA leadership.

The leaders held detailed discussions on the political landscape and future strategies, agreeing to collaborate on addressing the nation’s challenges. Both sides emphasised strengthening ties and maintaining consistent communication moving forward.

Pir Pagara acknowledged Mohammad Ali Durrani’s pivotal role in uniting the opposition and encouraged him to enhance efforts in fostering mutual coordination among opposition parties. Barrister Dr. Saif commended Durrani’s contributions on behalf of the PTI leadership.