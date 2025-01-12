Maryam Nawaz approves PKR 62 billion for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' programme

5,000 citizens across Punjab have already availed loans under the programme

Updated On: Sun, 12 Jan 2025 12:08:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a budget of PKR 62 billion for the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ (Own Roof, Own Home) programme during a special meeting.

According to a briefing in the meeting, nearly 5,000 citizens across Punjab have already availed loans under the programme, and over 4,200 houses are rapidly nearing completion.

The Chief Minister has set a target to provide loans to 40,000 individuals by May and instructed that the loan disbursement process be expedited. She also directed authorities to review a proposal to increase the loan limit to PKR 1.5 to 2 million.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasised that owning a home was a basic right for every citizen and expressed her commitment to ensuring shelter for all homeless individuals.

She added that ready-built homes would also be provided to underprivileged families in collaboration with the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Housing & Urban Development Department.