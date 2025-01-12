PTI negotiation committee likely to meet Imran Khan today

Pakistan Pakistan PTI negotiation committee likely to meet Imran Khan today

The government has indicated that the meeting would be facilitated

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 12 Jan 2025 11:10:01 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) negotiation committee is expected to meet former prime minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail today (Sunday).

According to sources, the government has indicated that the meeting would be facilitated. The committee is expected to arrive at Adiala Jail by midday.

Committee member Faisal Chaudhry stated, "The negotiation team is ready and will proceed as soon as permission is granted."

Separately, Sahibzada Hamid Raza confirmed that the PTI and allied parties' negotiation committee would meet Imran Khan at 2:30 PM in Adiala Jail. "All members have already departed for Islamabad," he added.