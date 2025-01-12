Govt allows PTI negotiation committee to meet Imran Khan

The negotiators are likely to meet with Imran in Adiala Jail at 2:30 pm, confirmed SIC's Hamid Raza

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The government on Sunday permitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committee to meet with the founder Imran Khan.

The PTI negotiators are likely to meet with Imran in Adiala Jail at 2:30 pm. The PTI team members have been informed about the government decision.

The negotiation committee includes Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, former speaker Asad Qaiser, SIC’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and Salman Akram Raja. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is also expected to meet Imran.

Earlier, Sahibzada Hamid Raza confirmed that the PTI and allied parties' negotiation committee would meet Imran Khan at 2:30 pm in Adiala Jail. "All members have already departed for Islamabad," he added.

Meanwhile, according to the National Assembly spokesperson, Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser contacted Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq by telephone and “formally” sought permission to meet Imran Khan.

He said that Speaker Ayaz Sadiq simply conveyed the request of PTI leaders to the government.

He said only those members have been allowed to meet the PTI founder whose names have been provided to the jail administration.

The PTI negotiation committee would contact the speaker after meeting with their chief, he said and added that the third round of talks between the government and the PTI would be held after that.

The spokesperson stated that the PTI would have to submit its demands in writing in the third session, likely to be held either on Monday or Tuesday.