Karachi tops list of world's most polluted cities

Pakistan Pakistan Karachi tops list of world's most polluted cities

Dhaka, Kabul stand second and third, respectively

Follow on Published On: Sun, 12 Jan 2025 05:30:48 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Karachi has topped the list of most polluted cities of the world, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

The city reached the top of the list with 262 Air Quality Index, Dhaka stands second with 249 Air Quality Index, and Kabul remained on third position with regard to the most polluted cities of the world.

Pollution is becoming an intractable problem of Pakistan as its big cities like Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar have been engulfed in pollution.

According to experts, air pollution creates respiratory problems for the citizens, particularly old and children are the hardest hit of bad air quality.

A weak ago, Lahore stood top in the list of most polluted cities of the world. Smog is viewed as the most pressing reason for worsening the air quality.

