Don't try to become my boss, Sher Afzal tells party men

Pakistan Pakistan Don't try to become my boss, Sher Afzal tells party men

Says only Imran Khan is his boss

Follow on Published On: Sun, 12 Jan 2025 04:36:20 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Sher Afzal Khan Marwat has said only PTI founder Imran Khan is his boss and no else should try to become his boss.

Appearing on Dunya News programme ‘TONIGHT with Samar Abbas’, the PTI disgruntled leader said that he had decided not to tolerate, adding the party did not see his sacrifices he laid down for the party.

“What was my fault? They issued me show-cause notices to sideline me. I have decided not to take influence from any position.

I never harmed anybody, but they kept finding faults with me,” the PTI leader lamented.

“No one else should try to become my boss, except Imran Khan. I left my profession for the sake of the party.

“The party nominated me for the office of Public Accounts Committee, but later the nomination was withdrawn,” Sher Afzal Marwat said.

I respect Aleema Khan as the sister of Imran Khan. After the release of the party chief, I would see nobody.

“Whatever statement I issue, the party first opposes it, but later gets to it. I am only answerable to Ali Amin Gandapur and Barrister Gohar.

“Those feel troubles from my statement should have their treatment. I have said repeatedly that the PTI founder was given offer to shift to Banigala,” the PTI leader said.