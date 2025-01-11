In-focus

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq clarifies role in opposition-government talks

He assured that he was ready to convene a meeting within a day or two upon request

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that neither the opposition nor the government has reached out to convene a meeting of the negotiation committees.

Addressing the matter of negotiations between the government and opposition, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq remarked that arranging a meeting between PTI's negotiation committee and Imran Khan was the government's responsibility, not his.

He emphasised that the government and its allies needed to decide whether such a meeting was possible.

He assured that he was ready to convene a meeting within a day or two upon request from both sides.

Recalling his conversation with Asad Qaiser on January 4, he said he had conveyed PTI's demand for a meeting with Imran Khan to the government.

He added that PTI leaders could also directly communicate with Rana Sanaullah and other government officials. 

