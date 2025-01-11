PM Shehbaz stresses ensuring girls' access to education in global conference

Updated On: Sat, 11 Jan 2025 12:37:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday emphasised that education was a fundamental right in every society and called for ensuring access to education for girls in underprivileged countries.

Speaking at the launch of a two-day international conference on challenges faced by women in seeking education, PM Shehbaz welcomed the participants, including Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, and expressed gratitude for King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of girls’ education and urged to draw inspiration from figures such as Arfa Karim.

PM Shehbaz also praised Maryam Nawaz for being the first woman chief minister of Punjab and urged women to work shoulder to shoulder with men for societal progress.

He stressed the challenges girls face in accessing quality education and called for equipping them with vocational skills.

He cited examples of successful graduates from the Daanish schools, asserting that quality education for girls would strengthen and develop society. He added that educated women would significantly contribute to the global economy.

MALALA YOUSAFZAI PARTICIPATES IN MOOT

Malala Yousfazai, Nobel laureate and educationist, arrived in Pakistan to attend the international conference on girls’ education.

The two-day International Conference on "Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities," began in Islamabad on Saturday.

The conference aims at addressing the challenges and opportunities in advancing girls’ education across Muslim communities worldwide; foster dialogue; and find actionable solutions to address the challenges.

Around 150 delegates from 47 countries are attending the conference.

Parliamentary Secretary for Education Farah Naz Akbar welcomed Malala Yousafzai at the airport and presented her with a bouquet. At the conference, the Nobel laureate will speak about solutions to the challenges women face in education.

Meanwhile, the visit of global leaders to Pakistan continues in connection with their participation in the summit.

Malaysian Minister of Religious Affairs Mohammadin bin Mokhtar arrived in Pakistan. A delegation from Myanmar also reached Pakistan.

Religious scholars Sheikh Ahmed Ahmedou and Sheikh Ahmed Al-Mustafi from Mauritania arrived in Pakistan to participate in the international conference.

Special Representative from the United States, Leslie Elfridge, Religious scholar Mohammad Abbas Joad Al-Tabi from Iraq and the Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Kenderbaiya Dogdurkul Sherzhiyona, are also part of the event.