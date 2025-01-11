One killed, three injured in road accident in Lahore

Follow on Published On: Sat, 11 Jan 2025 05:27:40 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident, involving four vehicles, in Lahore in the wee hours of Saturday, Dunya News reported.

According to details the accident occurred at the Maulana Shaukat Ali Road near Jinnah Hospital where a speeding Land Cruiser hit two cars and a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot and injuring three others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police have arrested the driver of Land Cruiser from the scene who was stated to be under the influence of liquor. Further investigation is ongoing.

