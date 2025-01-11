Two die as car hits motorcycle in Gojra

GOJRA (Dunya News) – A least two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a car in Gojra, a city of Toba Tek Singh District in Punjab province, on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Jhang Road near Chak 430/GB in the outskirt of Gojra where a speeding car hit a motorcycle, killing two motorcyclists on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital. The dead bodies were handed to their heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

